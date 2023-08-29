AURORA, Ill. — Three teens have been charged with first-degree murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Aurora.

At around 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Glen Circle on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene located the 19-year-old man, later identified as Edwin Valera, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed. Valera was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Three teen boys, a 16-year-old and two 15 year olds, were arrested on Thursday. They have all been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Additionally, the 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Despite the charges, Aurora police said they are still investigating the shooting.