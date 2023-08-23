AURORA, Ill. — Three men have been charged with murder following a deadly shooting and home invasion back in May.

On Tuesday, Kevan Spatz, 36, of Chicago, Joshua Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, and William Rodriguez, 18, of Melrose Park, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. Spatz and Joshua Rodriguez were additionally charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

William Rodriquez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

On May 8, Aurora officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Candleberry Lane on the report of shots fired.

Isaiah Ayala, 36, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All three men charged are being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.