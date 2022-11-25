AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday.

The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region.

A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park.

There is no cost for admission, you do have to register for an entry ticket online.

At the end of the drive, donations are accepted and the money raised will support local non-profits and youth organizations.

The Festival of Lights runs from 5-9 p.m. every day through Christmas.