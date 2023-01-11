AURORA, Ill. — Two men, both 24, are charged in a September double shooting in Aurora that left one 29-year-old man dead and another critically wounded.

Samuel Garcia and Alonzo Sanchez, both of Aurora, each face three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Sanchez was taken into custody Friday while Sanchez was served at Kane County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges.

No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.

Police responding to a shots fired call on Sept. 24, in the 300 block of Center Ave., around 2 p.m., located both male victims in critical condition.

Ferrer Vicente Velasquez, of the 300 block of Center Ave., was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was hospitalized but later released and continues to recover.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.