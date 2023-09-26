AURORA, Ill. — Two Aurora city workers were honored tonight with saving the life of a one-year-old baby.

The city honored Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Chavez and Elrod are credited with saving little Julian’s life last week.

The water and sewer workers heard a woman yelling for help while out on routine duties.

It was Julian’s mother crying that her baby wasn’t breathing. Chavez and Elrod jumped in to help, called 911 and performed CPR.

The city employees said it was because of CPR training that they were able to help.

“I’d like to thank our management for putting us through this training,” Josh Elrod said. “It helps. You never think you’re going to need it until you do.”