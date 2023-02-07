AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.

The building was evacuated and the fire was located and contained to the third-floor unit.

Two apartments below were deemed uninhabitable after sustaining fire and water damage.

According to fire personnel, two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.