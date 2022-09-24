AURORA, Ill. — Two 29-year-old men were shot and one was killed in Aurora Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both victims in critical condition. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being airlifted to a Chicago trauma center.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Aurora Police Department by calling (630) 256-5500 or by email at: tips@aurora.il.us.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who provide information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders..