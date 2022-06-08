AURORA, Ill. — Organizers of Aurora’s Pride Parade announced Wednesday the permit for the event has been revoked due to lack of security.

The third annual Aurora Pride Parade was set to kick off at noon on Sunday, but speculation the festivities would not go as planned started earlier this week.

Aurora police on Tuesday said that the department does not have enough officers secured to work overtime at the event.

Wednesday, organizers issued a statement that said, in part,

“… the Aurora Police Department has said it cannot supply enough sworn officers to provide Parade security, and has tasked us with finding officers from other jurisdictions to close the gap. We were notified that we had until 12PM today to do so, or our Special Events permit would be revoked at that time. We have not been able to close the gap, despite the tireless efforts of our Safety team lead and many supporters offering their assistance. As a result, our permit is now revoked.”

The statement went on to say organizers are not giving up and “Our position has been misrepresented, and we’re making every effort to keep the parade as scheduled.”