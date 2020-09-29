Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a condo Monday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of McClure Road for a well-being check. A family member told dispatchers that they had been trying to get in contact with a woman at the residence without luck.

A landlord let officers inside and they found a deceased man and woman with gunshot wounds from an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, but did not call police.

Police are still investigating, but police the shooting was domestic-related.

If you have any information, you can call police at 630-256-5500.