Aurora pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora are looking for the driver responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian with the vehicle and driving off.

Details are limited but authorities say the incident happened overnight, just before 1 a.m.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking near the intersection of Indian Trail and Mitchell Road when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5000.