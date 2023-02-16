AURORA, Ill. — A man is facing several felonies for allegedly stabbing a woman in her car in Aurora on Tuesday.

Police charged 24-year-old Jonathan Cruz with several felonies of aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.

According to police, the woman was sitting in her car near the 300 block of Claim Street when Cruz approached her car, opened the door and stabbed the woman in her leg and hand.

Police say Cruz fled to a nearby house and when police arrived, he exited the residence on his own and was taken into custody.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruz was taken into custody and charged accordingly.