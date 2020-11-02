Aurora man arrested for first-degree murder after body found inside renovation

KANE COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities have charged an Aurora man with first-degree murder after a body was discovered in a renovated home on Halloween.

On Saturday at around 9:20, A 911 call was placed indicating there was a possible deceased man inside a home under renovation in the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora Township.

Authorities recovered the body, which was later identified as 51-year-old Mario Ying, of Elgin.

While on scene, police were approached by a witness who had suspicions about a person, later identified as Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 40, living about a half mile away from the crime scene in Aurora.

Detectives and support teams worked until 6 a.m. the following morning completing witness and suspect interviews, executing search warrants and collecting evidence.

After an investigation, prosecutors have charged Fonseca-Gutierrez with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

He’s scheduled to appear on a bond call on Tuesday.