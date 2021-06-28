Aurora man arrested, charged in St. Charles nightclub fatal shooting

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A 22-year-old Aurora man faces multiple charges after police allege he opened fire at the Trilogy Nightclub in St. Charles early Sunday morning, killing one and injuring three others.

According to police, just after 2 a.m., Michael D.V. Carwell approached 23-year-old Khalief D. McCallister and another shooting victim in the nightclub’s parking lot. There, Carwell fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun, killing McCallister. Three other people were wounded.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Two others were driven to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Carwell was identified a a suspect and later taken into custody on Sunday, police said. A motive in the shooting was not made available.

He is charged with:

First-degree murder, 2 counts

Attempted murder, Class X felony, 3 counts

Aggravated battery with a firearm, Class X felony, 3 counts

His bail is set at $3 million. He is next due in court on July 16.