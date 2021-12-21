Aurora man arrested after allegedly assaulting police with flag pole at Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — An Aurora man was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a flag pole.
James Robert Elliott, 24, of Aurora, is facing charges of civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Federal authorities believe Elliott, also known as Jim Bob Elliott, used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the Capitol grounds.
Elliot was arrested Monday in Batavia.
In the 11 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.