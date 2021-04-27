Aurora firefighters extricate 3 people after fleeing vehicle crashes

AURORA, Ill. – A disturbance-turned-chaotic scene in Aurora shut down a busy intersection on the tail end of rush hour Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police say the incident started in the 1500 block of W. Indian Trail just before 7 p.m. Officers responding to a disturbance encountered a car, which sped off. Police gave chase but ended their pursuit citing the safety of other drivers on the roadway.

The eluding vehicle later crashed into a semi-truck and other vehicles at W. Indian Trail and Orchard Road.

Aurora firefighters were called and successfully extricated three people trapped inside the vehicle. All suffered minor injuries.

Police did not release the driver’s condition or say if the driver will be charged in connection with the incident.