AURORA, Ill. — On Sunday, the Aurora community rallied to donate blood that’ll go to save many lives. It was a big show of support for a seventh grader who received a life-threatening diagnosis.

At a church on Liberty Street in Aurora, the freedom of faith comes from the heart. And on Sunday, a blood drive comes with a face and a name.

It was early February when Lindsay Palaez, 13, and her family received her diagnosis — she had leukemia.

Family friend Kris Harvey, a member at Faith Lutheran, was one of those who decided she and others could help her.

“She is going through blood transfusions every single day,” Harvey said. “And blood is really needed right now.”

About 40 units of platelets and 16 units of whole blood so far. The blood drive, which they hoped would bring in 25 donors is expecting to almost double that number.

“Everyone’s been a part of it and it’s great to see the community come out and get everybody together,” Harvey said.

Lindsay’s mom, Christy talked with WGN while also juggling mom duties of Lindsay’s little sister, Violet, who is a match for a potentially life-saving stem cell donation.

“This is amazing,” Lindsay’s mom said. “We really appreciate all the help and hope that not only us but other kids and people who need blood products can get what they need.”

Among those at the blood drive were those who know Lindsay from school

“When she was younger, she had these really long braids in her hair, she was always vibrant and she was very active in Girl Scouts, selling cookies and always has a smile on her face,” Katie O’Boyle, blood donor and Lindsay’s former teacher.

Even the kids who can’t yet donate instead chose to use their words.

When times are tough, it is often the community that rallies to help someone in need.

“This is just such an easy tangible way for us to help them, show our love, show our support,” Martha Stolze, blood donation organizer, said.

Reminding us that where there is faith, there is also a beacon of hope.

To help Lindsay and her family with a Meal Train, visit this link.