Aurora announces trick-or-treating guidelines amid pandemic

AURORA, Ill. — The City of Aurora announced an adjustment to Halloween plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, outlining mask requirements and altered hours.

The city extended trick-or-treating hours by 90 minutes. It will run from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irwin said he hopes it spreads out trick-or-treaters. He asked parents to play an active role in making the event safe.

“We need more from you this year. Again, keep children home if they are sick or showing any signs of illness. Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and your nose,” Irwin said.

Irwin also asked parents to make it a “family event” to ensure that guidelines will be followed.

The city has also designed printable signs on their website to indicate whether houses are accepting trick-or-treaters this year or not.

There is also a trick-or-treat drive-thru organized by the city that will take place on Halloween at Philips Park.

Also Friday, Elk Grove Village announced their adjusted trick-or-treating guidelines, which conversely include reduced hours and a similar printable sign program.

The CDC has advised against trick-or-treating entirely, citing it as a high risk activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC identified “one-way trick-or-treating”, where bags are left on a resident’s driveway or sidewalk, as a moderate risk activity.