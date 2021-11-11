Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies, death toll rises to 9

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th fatality from the event.

Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference.

Hundreds of others were injured in the melee Friday night as rapper Travis Scott took to the stage. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University and had been set to graduate next spring. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the festival with Shahani and said they were separated once the crowd began to surge forward.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani told KTRK.

Shahani was taken to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator, family members said.