Attorney preparing to file lawsuit after Little Village demolition left neighborhood covered in smoke

CHICAGO — Several aldermen have called for an inspector general investigation into the controlled implosion Saturday in Little Village. Now, an attorney is preparing to file a class action lawsuit on behalf of the neighborhood residents.

Little Village resident Raul Montes saw his neighborhood enveloped in a cloud of dust, after the demolition of a 95-year-old smokestack at the old coal-fired Crawford Power Plant by Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

“I believe this is a failure by the city, city government issuing the permit during this crisis,” attorney Frank Avila Jr., said. “This is not an emergency situation they needed to do during this time.”

Avila plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of Little Village residents, whose health he worries could be at risk.

“You have environmental toxins, we don't know if this could lead to deaths, asthma or lead to cancer,” Avila said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot would not comment about the pending litigation. She said she is not happy about what took place Saturday morning.

“All of us were assured that there was a very specific plan, that there would be water on site using the water before during and after to make sure a dust cloud didn't migrate off site. Obviously, that didn't happen,” Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Department of Public Health was on site this weekend taking samples of the residue and is working to distribute masks to residents.

Officials said asbestos removal was completed in November.

Street sweepers were sent to clean up the mess and Hilco sent employees door to door to assess the damage.

“If anyone in city government or alderman’s office knew what was represented to us wasn't actually going to be followed on site we would have stopped it in its tracks,” the mayor said.

The mayor was asked about potential regulatory sanctions, and if she would approve rescinding a nearly $20 million tax incentive.

She said she wants to wait for this testing to come back — and have a full account of the damage done.

WGN reached out to Hilco and they say they are working in full cooperation with the city and are sensitive to the concerns of the community.