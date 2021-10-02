Attention leaf peepers: Illinois releases Fall Color Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Looking for the best place to take in the fall foliage? Illinois has you covered with the newly released Fall Color Report.

The guide to peak times for spotting leaves turning color across Illinois is updated weekly.

As of late September, the color report says the peak time for fall foliage will be the second week of October in Chicago and surrounding areas and near the state’s western border. Central Illinois is expected to peak in mid-October and Southern Illinois during the last week of the month.

The report is a joint effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Office of Tourism, which also has posted online suggested itineraries for road trips among the changing leaves.

Karla Flannery, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, called the report “a handy tool that visitors can access to plan an unforgettable getaway this season to our state.”