ATF joining arson investigation after rash of Gary fires

GARY, Ind. – The ATF have joined Gary’s arson investigation after a rash of recent fires.

The first flames started Saturday night at around 10:45 p.m. and more followed between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

In a press conference Tuesday, Gary officials announced the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms joined the investigation with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“To that extent, we got together and found out and discovered that it was in our best interest to seek and bring in all the resources we possibly could in order to not only come up with an answer to these fires,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

Firefighters in Gary saw themselves in a similar situation on April 21, where seven fires were set throughout the city. All of the fires are considered suspicious and right now investigators are looking to see if they’re connected.

“This isn’t a television or movie where we are able to quickly connect the dots and determine who done it. This will take time and effort from our team of investigators,” Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell said.

Nobody was injured, Nobody was injured. If you have any information, you can leave a tip at 1-888-ATF-FIRE.