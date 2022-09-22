CHICAGO — Four people were shot in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 35th and Prairie, authorities responded to shots fired upon learning an unknown offender had shot four men standing near the street.

According to police, three of the four victims arrived at various hospitals in good condition. One shooting victim refused medical treatment. One of the victims is 65; another is 44. The age of the two other victims is unknown.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.