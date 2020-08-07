At least 5 teen girls accuse Glenbard South HS student of sexual assault

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — At least five female students have accused a Glenbard South High School male student of sexual assault.

The juvenile division of the DuPage County State’s Attorneys Office is investigating after rape allegations surfaced regarding a student athlete at the school. The girls’ parents want the boy expelled and at least one employee fired.

One of the girls who spoke to WGN said in September 2019, the boy dragged her into the back of his father’s truck, made out with her and did things to her that she did not want happening. She said she told him no multiple times.

She said he pushed aside her shorts even though she said no and asked if she wanted to have sex. She said no, but she said the boy responded with “too late” and proceeded to rape her.

At least five girls total have said the student did similar things to them over the last two years.

One other girl said she couldn’t get him off of her when the alleged assault happened. She said it was a matter of survival.

Some of the girls’ mothers said they contacted the high school several times before filing police reports. One mother said a school dean asked for the student’s name and the mother gave it to them.

The girls’ parents said the only thing the school did was have the girls sign a no contact contract meaning they would not have contact with the boy in question. They wanted more done, but believe that because the boy is a star athlete at the school, the school administrators brushed it under the rug.

In a statement, District 87 Supt. David Larson cautioned parents and students that social media does not contain all the facts of a story. He asked them to read and consume information cautiously.

“I don’t wish bad on anybody but girl after girl comes forward — the common denominator is him not the girls,” one mother said.

One of the girls’ mothers said a police officer told her this would be hard to prove and didn’t think it would “go anywhere.”

District 87 also said it takes students safety and the allegations very seriously.

On Monday there is a protest scheduled to be held outside district headquarters.

WGN called the boy’s attorney and the phone call was not returned.