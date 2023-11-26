CHICAGO — At least five people, including one teen are injured after a U-Haul truck crashed into an SUV in Grand Crossing overnight, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the crash near the 200 block of West 71st Street around 12:34 a.m.

Two men were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Two additional men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They are listed in critical and fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to Comers Children Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the U-Haul truck was placed into custody by Illinois State Police.