At least 4 Stone Park residences destroyed after Saturday fire

STONE PARK, Ill. — 12 apartment units were destroyed following a fire Saturday afternoon in Stone Park.

At around 2:30 p.m., authorities responded near 36th Avenue and North Avenue on the report of a fire.

The fire started at one residence and spread to at least three others, leaving them inhabitable.

“People don’t have no where to go right now, most of the tenants don’t have renters’ insurance and pretty much, they are homeless,” said resident Omar Acevedo.

No injuries were reported. The Salvation Army responded and those affected have been placed in hotels