CHICAGO – Five people were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash on I-290 near Kedzie Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

State police said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three others were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The ages of the injured have not yet been released.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Westbound lanes at California Avenue were closed for five hours as authorities investigated the crash. Lanes reopened around 8 a.m.