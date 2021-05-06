At least 11 detainees test positive for COVID-19 at Lake County Jail

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a Northern Suburbs jail.

At least 11 detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus between April 30 and Thursday, May 6 at Lake County County Jail. Law enforcement officials say all detainees were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Some detainees are quarantining in the Lake County County Jail’s medical pod. In the coming days, health officials will conduct more testing.

Jail officials say detainees will be given a chance to get vaccinated while in custody. To date, 78 inmates have consented and have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The current jail population is 434 inmates.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES:



