Assistance available for Illinois heating bills

Like a lot of expenses right now, heating bills are expected to be significantly higher this winter — both natural gas and electric costs have increased since last year.
The state of Illinois has more than $200 million available for utility relief for low-income households.
For more information log on to:
- www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org
- Facebook/CUBIllinois
- Register for the Nov 18 in Spanish event here
- Register for Nov 17 in English event here
David Wortman is with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and he joined the WGN Evening News and detailed on how you can apply for that assistance.