Assistance available for Illinois heating bills

News
Posted: / Updated:

Like a lot of expenses right now, heating bills are expected to be significantly higher this winter — both natural gas and electric costs have increased since last year.

The state of Illinois has more than $200 million available for utility relief for low-income households.

For more information log on to:

David Wortman is with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and he joined the WGN Evening News and detailed on how you can apply for that assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News