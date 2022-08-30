CHICAGO — CTA riders now have a new opportunity to share their questions, concerns and feedback with agency leaders in-person.

Riders are doing so through the Ask CTA program which launched Tuesday at the California Blue Line station. It will take place Wednesday at the 95th Street/Dan Ryan Red Line stop, and then the Central Green Line station on Thursday.

The events will run through October and happen at three rail stations each week. Future locations and times will be announced each week on the CTA’s social media channels.

The effort is part of the Meeting the Moment: Transforming CTA’s Post-Pandemic Future action plan.

Several high-profile incidents, including shootings prompted stepped up efforts from Chicago Police and unarmed security including K9 patrols.

CTA plans to set up these sites through the transit system. Another effort at these is recruiting new workers.