As Fire move to Soldier Field, club helps train young soccer players

CHICAGO — As the Chicago Fire get ready for their return to Soldier Field, the club has been helping young soccer players sharpen their skills.

While the club worked their way to a draw in their second game, the two and over crowd got some playing time of their own at the Fire Pitch.

The program is all about learning the basics like dribbling, having fun and maybe being in the MLS or NWSL.

Youngsters aren’t the only ones who train at the Fire Pitch, located on the Northwest Side near Western and Addison, people in their 40s and 50s also take part.

“We have a wide variety,” Joey Vishny said. “Two years old to 50 years old.”

For the programs for young ones, teaching team work is the main goal.

The Chicago Fire return to Soldier Field in two weeks on March 21. You can catch the action on WGN.