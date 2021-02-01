As 4-year anniversary approaches, police still looking for tips in murders of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. — As the four-year anniversary of murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German approaches, authorities are still looking for tips to bring the case to a close.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams and German went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana.

The following day, their bodies were discovered. As time went on, police released a surveillance picture and audio of the suspect; a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

The person in the sketch is described as a white male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair and unknown eye color, investigators said.

In 2019, a new sketch was released.

Indiana State Police said Monday that law enforcement continues to utilize county, local, state and federal resources. Two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State detectives and other officers work on the case every day, police said.

Police said they are actively investigating every tip.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.