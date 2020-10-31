Arts in the Dark Upside Down parade celebrates city’s diverse art scene

CHICAGO — Chicago culminated its Halloweek festivities with a COVID-friendly drive through parade.

“Arts in the Dark Upside Down” took place at Washington Park Saturday afternoon.

Arts in the Dark Upside Down parade is typically a regular parade at night, but this year people drove through because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade focuses on Brazilian dancers from Aja Chicago, Cirque Experience, Heather Rogue Llamas Art And Puppetry — this event isn’t about scaring you, it’s about showcasing the city’s diverse art scene.

The event supports artists and keeps them working. For six years Arts in the Dark has been wowing families. After all artists need their own holiday. Why not Halloween?

For more information about the parade, visit www.luma8.org.