Art Van Furniture to close all its stores

DETROIT — The top furniture and mattress retailer in the Midwest, Art Van Furniture is closing all of its stores.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Art Van spokesperson Diane Charles said in a statement Thursday.

Liquidation sales will begin Friday at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

The company’s website lists 24 stores in Illinois. According to the Chicago Tribune, the shutdown will mean the loss of 520 jobs in the state.

The company was started by Art Van Elslander in metro Detroit in 1959. It was sold to Thomas H. Lee Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, in 2017. Crain’s Detroit Business news reported in mid-February that it was considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization or liquidation.

Van Elslander died in February 2018 at the age of 87.