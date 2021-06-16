Arson suspected in Steger-area apartment fire

STEGER, Ill. – Authorities in Steger suspect a fire that caused residents to jump from their second and third-floor apartments Wednesday morning was intentionally lit.

The fire broke out at the New Colonies Apartments and extra crews were called to help extinguish the flames.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene, capturing smoke pouring from the building.

Police officers assisted residents who jumped. First responders also helped other residents evacuate through the use of ladders and ground-level windows. No one was seriously injured, police added. The Red Cross is assisting tenants who were displaced.

Steger Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call (708) 755-0223, the Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734, or the Arson Alert Hotline at (800) 252-2947.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: