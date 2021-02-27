Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student

Photo courtesy of WTNH via Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student.

Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 29-year-old Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said he was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing.

Jiang, a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment, grew up in Chicago. He was set to graduate in 2022. He was also an Army veteran.

Jiang had recently become engaged to Zion Perry, who he met at a church retreat on Jan. 30, 2020. Jiang proposed exactly one year later.