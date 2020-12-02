Arrest warrant issued for man after double murder of Riverdale siblings; considered armed and dangerous

CHICAGO – An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday as the manhunt continues for a man accused of murdering two Riverdale siblings Friday.

Clarence Hebron, 32, is considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly murdered siblings Jessica Beal, 26, and Damien Beal, 27, Friday in Riverdale.

Police were initially looking for a 2009 Dodge Caravan, but later recovered it abandoned.

After the murders, police issued an Amber Alert after Hebron allegedly took his 1-year-old son. The child was later found safe after he was dropped off at a police station.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder. It’s unknown at this time if any charges will be filed in relation to the Amber Alert.

On Friday night, family gathered for a vigil to remember the Beals and to demand justice.

“He ain’t got no momma anymore,” sister Ebony Williams said. “I want justice for you Jessica, please.”

Last April, Hebron was fleeing police when he crashed in the 400 block of West 59th Street, killing a woman.

If located, call 911.