Arrest warrant issued after deadly stabbing at Richard’s Bar

CHICAGO — After initially being released, an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of Richard’s Bar.

The man, who has not been identified, is from University Village and claimed self-defense after the incident.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed to death with a box cutter after a bouncer at Richard’s kicked the suspect out. Paterimos was stabbed in the neck, arm and back.

After 24 hours of questioning, the suspect, who is reportedly an ex-Marine, was released without any charges.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. Charges on it are not known at this time.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the attacker was arrested in Arlington Heights back in 2016 for battery charges and unlawfully carrying a 22-caliber pistol. The unnamed man received a conviction in 2017.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for Paterimos' funeral expenses.