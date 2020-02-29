Arrest made in viral video of assault and robbery of Asian man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police confirmed Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection to an assault and robbery that went viral after it was caught on camera.

The video shows an Asian man, 68, being robbed and assaulted with a stick by a black man while collecting cans in the Bayview neighborhood as onlookers taunted him.

A person recording the incident, identified as 20-year-old Dwayne Grayson, ridiculed the victim by telling him to “go get your cans,” as the man was chased again as he tried to retrieve the shopping cart. At one point, you can hear Grayson say “I hate Asians.”

The incident occurred on Feb. 22 on Osceola Lane.

The victim was struck on the back of the head.

Viewers be advised, as the video below contains foul language and content you may find disturbing.

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

SFPD officers arrested Grayson at his house on Feb. 27. He was booked at Bayview Police Station on the following charges: robbery, elder abuse, a probation violation for a prior robbery conviction and a hate crime enhancement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.