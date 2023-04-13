SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An arrest has been made in tech mogul Bob Lee’s stabbing death in San Francisco, according to multiple reports citing local officials.

Mission Local first reported the arrest, saying police had been dispatched Thursday morning with a warrant for a man in nearby Emeryville, whom Lee apparently knew.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin also confirmed the arrest, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey thanked officers with the San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail (and elsewhere) for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

The stabbing took place in the city’s Rincon Hill area near the Bay Bridge on April 4, at around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed Lee stumbling down the street holding his wound and calling 911 for himself.

Lee’s death prompted several of Lee’s friends and associates, including Elon Musk, to call San Francisco’s approach to public safety into question. It happened one day before former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani was assaulted in another affluent area of the city by a homeless man with a metal pipe.

Lee was a longtime member of the Silicon Valley tech community. He was remembered by loved ones as “incredibly personable” and a “force of nature.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.