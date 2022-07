44-year-old Oak Park man charged in death of 58-year-old man found dead in Edgewater in July 2020

CHICAGO —Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of man whose body was found inside a refrigerator in July 2020.

Lee

According to police 44-year-old Malik Lee of Oak Park was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with first degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Marcus Merge.

Merge’s body was discovered in the refrigerator of his apartment in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road in July 2020.

Police have not released any additional details.

Lee is due in court Monday.