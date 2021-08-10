Man charged with first-degree murder after woman’s body found in Roscoe U-Haul shed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – First-degree murder charges have been authorized against Jonathan “Kyle” Vanduyn in connection with the death of a woman found in a storage shed in Roscoe, Ill. last year.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana made the announcement Tuesday.

Vanduyn, 33, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death in the killing of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger.

Authorities say the Arnold-Boesiger’s body found in a Jeep Renegade inside a Roscoe U-Haul storage shed on November 15, 2020. That Jeep Renegade was registered to Vanduyn.

Her body had been covered blankets and bedding.

In a news release the State’s Attorney’s office wrote, “There were also odor eliminator in the vehicle that appeared to be placed there to cover up the inevitable decomposition of her body.”

An autopsy found the manner of death was either homicide by asphyxiation, accidental from the ingestion of drugs, or a combination of the two.

The State’s Attorney’s Office say the investigation found Vanduyn and Arnold-Boesiger had been in a romantic relationship at the time she was reported missing, and there was a history of physical abuse of Arnold-Boesiger by Vanduyn.

Investigators say at about 2:33pm on November 15, Arnold-Boesigner called to refill a prescription at a pain management clinic in Algonquin, Illinois. They say five minutes later her debit card was used at a Home Depot to purchase the items found in Vanduyn’s Jeep Renegade.

Investigators added over the next several weeks, Arnold-Boesiger’s debit card was used on multiple occasions by Vanduyn.

During the second week of December of 2020, Vanduyn abducted his 10-year-old daughter from Wisconsin and drove her to a remote location in Indiana. His daughter was recovered about a day later and Vanduyn was taken into custody. Vanduyn was driving Arnold-Boesiger’s Dodge Ram truck.

Arnold-Boesigner was reported missing on January 3 to the Holiday Hills Police Department. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and obtained a probable cause warrant to search the storage facility, where her body was found.