DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Naperville man was allegedly drunk and going over 120 miles per hour before he crashed into a car last month, killing three people.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Lisle police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive. At the scene, officers observed two vehicles, one of which was cut in half.