MARKHAM, Ill. — An armed robbery in Summit has led to a police stand-off in south suburban Markham in which shots have reportedly been fired.

A man robbed an AT&T store in Summit and police were able to track the suspect to a home at 1522 West 162nd Street in Markham. A SWAT team is at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.