Armed carjackings reported in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning drivers about two recent carjackings in Wicker Park.
The first incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 1:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Wolcott Avenue.
Another driver was carjacked Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Beach Avenue.
In both incidents, two men stole the victims’ vehicles after flashing a gun.
They were wearing blue masks, possibly surgical masks. Police only have a vague description of the men.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bureau of Detectives – Area North at (312) 744-8263.
