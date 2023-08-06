ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police said two people are dead after they were shot Saturday inside an Arlington Heights home in what detectives believe is a domestic-related incident.

Around 7:30 p.m., Arlington Heights Police Department officers were called to the home after a man said he killed his wife, dog and was going to kill himself inside a home on West Campbell Street.

Officers went inside the home and found the woman unresponsive at the dining room table, a dead dog and the man unresponsive but breathing with a handgun in his hand, according to a news release from police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified them as Cynthia Armstrong, 74, and Ronald Armstrong, 76.

While the incident is still under investigation, Arlington Heights police said it is believed to be a domestic violence-related incident confined to the home and there is no ongoing public safety risk.