Arlington Heights police looking for man after girl walking to school sexually assaulted

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are looking for a man after a juvenile girl reported a sexual assault Monday morning as she walked to school.

Police responded to the area of East Valley Lane and North Pine Tree Drive at around 9 a.m. Monday following the report.

A juvenile girl was walking to school when an unknown man, described as dark-skinned, 30 to 40 years old, about 6′ tall and average build, approached her. She then said he touched her buttocks during the conversation and she was able to run away.

The man was also wearing a blue shirt with sweat pants and a had a goatee. Police said he had a blue surgical mask that was pulled down and no vehicle is associated with the crime at this time.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-368-5338 or an anonymous tip by texting 847AHPD to 847411.