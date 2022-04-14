GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday.

Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car

Her body was discovered on Wednesday by a K9 unit in a shallow drainage ditch near the crash site.

According to her autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office, her cause of death was listed as trauma from a motor vehicle accident complicated with drowning. The death was ruled an accident.

Taylor’s parents, Queena Taylor and Rodney Robinson, spoke to WGN News earlier Thursday and believe foul play was involved.

“I also want to know who tipped Gary police to go over there,” Queena Taylor said.

WGN News reached out to Gary police for comment, but have not heard back.