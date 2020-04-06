Archdiocese of Chicago says Catholics don’t need to take communion this Easter

Worshippers pray at the St. Agnes Cathedral amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in Rockville Centre, New York. In response to the spread of coronavirus in Long Island, the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has cancelled all Masses from March 16th to April 14th including all Holy Week and Easter services. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Catholics in Chicagoland can skip communion this year as the church continues to cancel services due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a decree from Archbishop Blase J. Cupich issued Sunday.

Church services have been suspended in the area since March 14, but Catholics are technically still obligated by Canon Law to receive communion and give confession during Easter season.

However, a decree issued by Cupich on Sunday relieves the faithful of this obligation, “due to the impossibility of attendance by the People of God at celebration of Holy Mass.”

Instead of heading to church, the decree suggests Catholics find other ways to commune with people around the world “in this time of stress and difficulty.”