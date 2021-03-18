‘Anything is possible’: Village of Lynwood elects first woman president

LYNWOOD, Ill. — In suburban Lynwood, home to more than 9,000 people, change is brewing.

Jada Curry thought she would eventually retire from a corporate job. Instead, she found herself on a different path.

“Honestly every time I think about it, I get a little emotional,” she said. “I didn’t think much about public service until I got involved on the school board level. And that was primarily driven by my desire to impact my son’s education.”

She was later elected a Village of Lynwood trustee.

“And once I got behind the curtain and had a chance to see, I was concerned,” she said.

Last fall, during the height of the pandemic, she decided to run for village president against a 16-year incumbent.

Curry won the primary by 94 votes.

She’s unopposed in the April election and will be sworn in on May 11, making her the first woman in charge in Lynwood’s history.

“Just knowing what this means for my entire family, it honestly leaves me a little speechless,” she said.

Curry said her victory was possible with generations of support from her family, including her mom Shelia Edwards.

“She has held my hand on this journey every step of the way,” Curry said. “She was out at the polls all day, cooking dinner, calling to give me a pep talk …she was praying for me.”

Mom says she is proud of her daughter.

“I’m very proud of her and I would do anything in the world for my children to succeed,” Edwards said.

Curry’s daughter Jade Crawford is a high school history teacher. She says her mom is more than capable of handling the responsibilities that come with the job.

“Some people don’t think that women have what it takes to fulfill those roles,” Crawford said. “But they’re mistaken. They have it all wrong. Women can absolutely do anything a man can do and sometimes better.”

And Curry believes she can make Lynwood better with community building and more development.

“I want to make Lynwood self-sustaining,” she said. “I want residents to leave our borders because they want to not because they have to.”

On day one, she says she will be listening, learning, and launching a strategic planning process to inform decisions.

She may be the first woman in the role but she’s determined she won’t be the last.

“It is something that weighs on me very heavily and I feel there is a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” she said. “And the responsibility is to show other women and young girls that anything is possible.”