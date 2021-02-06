Antioch man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 girls 10 years ago

ANTIOCH, Ill. —An Antioch man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting two young girls 10 years ago.

Michael Olofson, 50, was charged with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Lake County Sherriff’s office said a report was made in December 2020 about a sexual offense that happened several years prior when the two females were between the ages of 4 and 12.

Officials said “several acts of sexual assault” happened more than 10 years ago at a home on the 39400 block of North Highview Drive in Antioch. The girls were related to Olofson and officials said he committed numerous acts of sexual assault on the girls over a period of more than a year.

Olofson is a convicted sexual offender due to a previous conviction of possession of child pornography.

He was held in on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 23.